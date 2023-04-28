SCHEER - Call for information for updating the guidelines on the benefit-risk assessment of the presence of phthalates in certain medical devices

The Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Emerging Risks (SCHEER) has received a request for updating the guidelines on the benefit-risk assessment of the presence of phthalates in certain medical device covering phthalates which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, toxic to reproduction (CMR) or have endocrine-disrupting properties.

Link to the mandate: SCHEER - Mandate Guidelines Phthalates 2024

Scope of the call for information:

This call for information is being launched according to the stakeholders dialogue procedures laid down in the Rules of procedure of the Scientific Committees.

The objective of this call for information is to ensure that all relevant scientific information is available to the Scientific Committee for its assessment.

Interested parties are invited to submit any relevant information that could assist the scientific committee with their assessment and update of the existing guidelines document.

Information is requested on the following subjects:

Experience with the application and the frequency of use of the existing guidelines

Critical issues encountered during the use of the various steps presented in the guidelines

Information on phthalates currently used as plasticizer in medical devices

Information on potential patient or user exposure to the plasticizers used in medical devices, including information on biomonitoring

Information on possible substances, materials, designs, or medical treatments actually used as alternative to phthalates in medical devices

Information on the justification why possible substance and/or material substitutes, if available, or design changes, if feasible, are inappropriate in relation to maintaining the functionality, performance and the benefit-risk ratios of the product. This information should include vulnerable groups, e.g. neonatal children and dialysis patients.

The information and submitted studies will be considered by the SCHEER following the criteria defined by their Memorandum on weight of evidence and uncertainties - Revision 2018.

Only submissions directly related to the call and complying with its specifications will be considered.